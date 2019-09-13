Sam Smith is clarifying the pronouns that the singer would like people to use moving forward.

The 27-year-old musician took to social media on Friday to share the news with fans, writing, “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Smith went on to explain, “I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it!”

The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer also noted, “I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

While Smith hopes the announcement will help others, the GRAMMY winner admitted to not being ready just yet to have a lengthy discussion on the topic.

“I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am," Smith wrote. "So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain.”

Smith went on to share a list of activists in the non-binary and trans community, who “have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding.”

Smith concluded the post by writing, “Love you all. I’m scared shi*less, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x.”

This past March, Smith came out as non-binary or genderqueer on the first episode of Jameela Jamil’s Instagram TV series, I Weigh Interviews.

“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender,” Smith said at the time. “You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That’s how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it’s all on the spectrum.”

