Sam Smith is “finally” embracing his curves -- and that calls for selfies!



The 26-year-old English singer/songwriter took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of shirtless, post-flight pics on Instagram.

“Feeling bloated and gross after my flight so thought I’d post a mirror selfie of my sexy bloated boobies coz we are friends. Finally,” the musician captioned a pic showing him topless in the mirror.

He then took a video showing him dancing in the bathroom and posted it to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Do the bloat dance with me.”

Another clip showed him stripping down to nothing but white underwear and socks and seductively strutting down a hallway while dancing to Demi Lovato’s “Sorry.”

Smith, who recently shared that he identifies as non-binary/genderqueer, then labelled himself “Bond Girl” while sharing a pic of him kneeling on the floor with his body on display.

The posts come just weeks after Smith opened up about his past body struggles in another shirtless Instagram photo.



"In the past, if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a T-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally [have] taken the picture down," he confessed. "Yesterday I decided to fight the f**k back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally."





See more on Smith below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Sam Smith Comes Out as Non-Binary

NEWS: Sam Smith Shares Body Positive Pic and Reveals He Used to Starve Himself 'for Weeks'

NEWS: Sam Smith Apologizes, Gives Health Update After Canceling Vegas Show

Related Gallery