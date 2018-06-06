Samantha Bee Addresses Controversial Ivanka Trump Remarks on Her Show

Samantha Bee used Wednesday night to again apologize for her controversial remarks about Ivanka Trump -- though not without getting in a humorous shot or two.

Bee has been under considerable scrutiny after she called the president's daughter and adviser a "feckless c**t" in a segment on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

The political comedy show host has already apologized once for the remarks, but on Wednesday's show elaborated on the matter, injecting a bit of humor along the way.

"You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president's daughter and adviser last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times hoping to reclaim it. This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line, I regret it and I do apologize for that," she began. "The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives. A lot of them don't want that word reclaimed, they want it gone. And I don't blame them. I don't want to inflict more pain on them."

Bee continued.

"I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest, but I never intended it to hurt anyone," she said. "Except Ted Cruz."

And she had one more zinger in store.

"Many men were also offended by my use of the word," she said, pausing. "I do not care about that."

Bee said she was saddened that the controversy over her words overshadowed the issue of immigrant children being forcefully separated from their parents due to US immigration policies.

"If you are worried about the death of civility, don't sweat it. Civility is just nice words," Bee concluded. "Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions."

For a look back at another firestorm involving celebrity criticism of the Trump family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using 'Inappropriate and Inexcusable' Remark About Ivanka Trump

Star Sightings: Stephen Colbert Talks Louis C.K. With Samantha Bee, Gwen Stefani Performs in Dubai & More!

EXCLUSIVE: How Samantha Bee Took 'Full Frontal' to Iraq and Discovered Her First Pro-Trump Story

Related Gallery