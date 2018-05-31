Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using 'Inappropriate and Inexcusable' Remark About Ivanka Trump

Samantha Bee is apologizing for her "inappropriate" comments directed at First Daughter Ivanka Trump on her TBS comedy news series Full Frontal on Wednesday.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said in a statement released to Twitter on Thursday, referring to her controversial comments calling President Donald Trump's eldest daughter a "feckless c**t."

"It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," Bee's statement continued.

The comedian and former Daily Show star went after the 36-year-old White House advisor during a segment on her show in which she criticized Ivanka for not doing more to stop her father's immigration policies.

"Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," Bee said during her show. "You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c**t!"

The outspoken host went on to say that Ivanka should wield the influence she has with her father to convince him to put an end to immigration policies that separate undocumented families.

"Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it," Bee quipped. " Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?"

The comments were met with immediate backlash from many viewers and conservatives, and led to a number of Full Frontal's sponsors to pull their advertising, including Autotrader and State Farm.

TBS released their own statement following the backlash, defending Bee while at the same time condemning her controversial remarks.

"Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network stated. "Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

The clip of the offending Full Frontal segment was subsequently removed from YouTube and Twitter.

The controversy surrounding Bee's divisive comments comes just two days after Roseanne Barr came under fire for a racist tweet she posted and then deleted regarding former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Within hours following her tweet, Barr's high-rated revival sitcom, Roseanne, was cancelled by ABC and the actress was dropped by her agents, while Viacom pulled all re-runs of the sitcom from all of their channels.

