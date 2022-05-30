Samsung is going full force for Memorial Day 2022 with its huge Memorial Day Sale — full of Black Friday-level deals on appliances, TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more. Leading up to the official holiday weekend on May 30, Samsung is offering major discounts on new devices, washers and dryers, and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones.

Until June 8, you can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. The Memorial Day sale also features exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories. Samsung is treating shoppers to $100 of instant Samsung Credit and up to $1000 enhanced Trade-in credit with the Galaxy S22 Ultra — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $600 off the Tab S8 family of tablets.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out our Memorial Day TV deals guide with TV discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in. $1,000 $200 Buy Now

Best Samsung TV Deals

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save $1,200 on this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with customizable door panels available in multiple colors and finishes. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. $4,099 $2,899 Buy Now

