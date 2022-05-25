Samsung Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More
Samsung is going full force for Memorial Day 2022 by launching its huge Memorial Day Sale with Black Friday-level deals on appliances, TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more. Leading up to the official holiday weekend on May 30, Samsung is offering major discounts on new devices, washers and dryers, and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones.
Until June 8, you can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. The Memorial Day sale also features exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories. Samsung is treating shoppers to $100 of instant Samsung Credit and up to $1000 enhanced Trade-in credit with the Galaxy S22 Ultra — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $600 off the Tab S8 family of tablets.
Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out our Memorial Day TV deals guide with TV discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.
Best Samsung Smartphone Deals
Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit.
Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in.
Earn a $200 eCert and $100 Google Play Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in.
Best Samsung TV Deals
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this current one from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale — which features $800 off the celeb-loved Frame TV.
Elevate your summer viewing pleasures with this 65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung'ss 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
The QN900A features multiple tiny LEDs, which add contrast and depth to the already high-quality 8K resolution. Meanwhile, the infinity screen makes this TV feel like a miniature version of a movie theater screen.
Best Samsung Appliance Deals
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Samsung's Food Showcase provides easy access to on-the-go items while the FlexZone drawer is a flexible storage drawer with four different temperature settings and an adjustable Smart Divider to stay organized. There's also a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with filtered water.
Save $1,000 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles.
Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes.
Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.
Save $1,200 on this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with customizable door panels available in multiple colors and finishes. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.
