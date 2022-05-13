Shopping

Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is On — Save Big on 4K and QLED TVs, Tablets, Phones and More

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Memorial Day Sale
Samsung

While the Memorial Day 2022 sale may be a few weeks away, Samsung is getting a head start on their holiday weekend deals. Samsung is hailed as one of today's premier tech retailers — and for good reason. From a wide array of smart TVs and cell phone offerings to watches, tablets, and even top-rated home appliances, Samsung has high-performing products discounted before the official Memorial Day sales event begins.

Until May 22, shoppers can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. The early Memorial Day sale also features exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories. Samsung is treating customers to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Watch4, Buds Pro and the TabS8 Family tablet.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's early Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out our Memorial Day TV deals guide with TV discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit. 

$1,200$310
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this current one from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale — which features $800 off the celeb-loved Frame TV.

$3,000$2,200
65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV

Elevate your summer viewing pleasures with this 65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV.

$1,700$1,100
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4

Through May 29, take $50 off Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Watch4 — complete with bluetooth capabilities and real time ECG Monitoring.

$250$200
Samsung Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Samsung Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.

$2,698$1,798
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.

$2,198$1,498
Samsung 65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$3,000
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in. 

$1,000$125
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Earn a $200 eCert and $100 Google Play Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. 

$1,800$700
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live

Get $50 off on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live through May 22.

$150$60
75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung'ss 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

$3,500$2,600

