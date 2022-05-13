While the Memorial Day 2022 sale may be a few weeks away, Samsung is getting a head start on their holiday weekend deals. Samsung is hailed as one of today's premier tech retailers — and for good reason. From a wide array of smart TVs and cell phone offerings to watches, tablets, and even top-rated home appliances, Samsung has high-performing products discounted before the official Memorial Day sales event begins.

Until May 22, shoppers can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. The early Memorial Day sale also features exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories. Samsung is treating customers to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Watch4, Buds Pro and the TabS8 Family tablet.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's early Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out our Memorial Day TV deals guide with TV discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Through May 29, take $50 off Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Watch4 — complete with bluetooth capabilities and real time ECG Monitoring. $250 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in. $1,000 $125 Buy Now

