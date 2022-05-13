Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is On — Save Big on 4K and QLED TVs, Tablets, Phones and More
While the Memorial Day 2022 sale may be a few weeks away, Samsung is getting a head start on their holiday weekend deals. Samsung is hailed as one of today's premier tech retailers — and for good reason. From a wide array of smart TVs and cell phone offerings to watches, tablets, and even top-rated home appliances, Samsung has high-performing products discounted before the official Memorial Day sales event begins.
Until May 22, shoppers can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. The early Memorial Day sale also features exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories. Samsung is treating customers to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Watch4, Buds Pro and the TabS8 Family tablet.
Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's early Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out our Memorial Day TV deals guide with TV discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.
Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit.
If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this current one from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale — which features $800 off the celeb-loved Frame TV.
Elevate your summer viewing pleasures with this 65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV.
Through May 29, take $50 off Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Watch4 — complete with bluetooth capabilities and real time ECG Monitoring.
Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in.
Earn a $200 eCert and $100 Google Play Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in.
Get $50 off on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live through May 22.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung'ss 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
