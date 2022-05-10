Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is On — Save Big on Smart TVs, Tablets and More
While Memorial Day 2022 may still be a few weeks away, it looks like the holiday weekend deals are just getting started — with Samsung emerging as the latest retailer to offer some major early savings in anticipation of the event.
Samsung is hailed as one of the premier tech retailers of today — and for good reason. From a wide array of smart TVs and cell phone offerings to top-rated home appliances, watches, headphones and even tablets, Samsung has no shortage of high-performing products that rival even some of today's most advanced technology.
And now through their early Memorial Day sale, shoppers can save big on some of Samsung's trendy products with exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories.
From May 9 through May 22, Samsung is treating customers to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Watch4, Buds Pro and the TabS8 Family tablet.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to take advantage of at Samsung's early Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out Amazon's best tech deals, and browse our selection of Samsung's best TVs.
Through Samsung's Memorial Day sale, shoppers can get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — from $279.99 with eligible trade-in.
If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this current one from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale — which features $800 off the celeb-loved Frame TV.
Through May 29, take $50 off Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Watch4 — complete with bluetooth capabilities and real time ECG Monitoring.
Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.
Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Earn a $200 eCert and $100 Google Play Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in.
Get $50 off on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live through May 22.
Elevate your summer viewing pleasures with this 65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung'ss 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
