While Memorial Day 2022 may still be a few weeks away, it looks like the holiday weekend deals are just getting started — with Samsung emerging as the latest retailer to offer some major early savings in anticipation of the event.

Samsung is hailed as one of the premier tech retailers of today — and for good reason. From a wide array of smart TVs and cell phone offerings to top-rated home appliances, watches, headphones and even tablets, Samsung has no shortage of high-performing products that rival even some of today's most advanced technology.

And now through their early Memorial Day sale, shoppers can save big on some of Samsung's trendy products with exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories.

From May 9 through May 22, Samsung is treating customers to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Watch4, Buds Pro and the TabS8 Family tablet.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Through Samsung's Memorial Day sale, shoppers can get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — from $279.99 with eligible trade-in. $1,200 $310 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Through May 29, take $50 off Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Watch4 — complete with bluetooth capabilities and real time ECG Monitoring. $250 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in. $1,000 $125 Buy Now

