Shopping

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live: These Are the Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Memorial Day Sale
Samsung

Samsung is getting a head start on Memorial Day 2022 by launching its huge Memorial Day Sale today with Black Friday-level deals on appliances, TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more. Leading up to the official holiday weekend on May 30, Samsung is offering major discounts on new devices, washers and dryers, and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones. 

See at Samsung 

Until June 8, you can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. The Memorial Day sale also features exclusive and limited-time deals (keyword here: limited time) across a number of categories. Samsung is treating shoppers to $100 of instant Samsung Credit and up to $1000 enhanced Trade-in credit with the Galaxy S22 Ultra — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $50 off trending products like the Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $600 off the Tab S8 family of tablets.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. Plus, check out our Memorial Day TV deals guide with TV discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit. 

$1,200$200
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Score a $50 instant Samsung Credit and $50 Google Play Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in. 

$1,000$125
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Earn a $200 eCert and $100 Google Play Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. 

$1,800$700

Best Samsung TV Deals 

65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$3,000
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this current one from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale — which features $800 off the celeb-loved Frame TV.

$3,000$2,200
85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung 65-inch Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

The QN900A features multiple tiny LEDs, which add contrast and depth to the already high-quality 8K resolution. Meanwhile, the infinity screen makes this TV feel like a miniature version of a movie theater screen. 

$9,000$4,999
65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV

Elevate your summer viewing pleasures with this 65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV.

$1,700$1,100
75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung'ss 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

$3,500$2,400

Best Samsung Appliance Deals 

28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Samsung's Food Showcase provides easy access to on-the-go items while the FlexZone drawer is a flexible storage drawer with four different temperature settings and an adjustable Smart Divider to stay organized. There's also a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with filtered water. 

$3,699$2,499
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,799
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry

Save $1,000 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. 

$3,198$2,198
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles.

$2,898$2,098
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.

$2,698$1,998
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. 

$1,099$849
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,200 on this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with customizable door panels available in multiple colors and finishes. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.

$4,099$2,899

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Grill Sales to Shop This Year

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save Up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on 8K, 4K, and Frame TVs

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals Happening Right Now

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Get The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE For Just $50

 