Ahead of the new Samsung Freestyle 2023 release, the original version that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things List 2022 is on sale. Right now, you can enjoy a truly cinematic experience from anywhere and take $100 off The Freestyle with Samsung's spring deal. Since the Samsung Freestyle projector is lightweight and portable, it'll be an entertaining way for you to enjoy your favorite television shows and Oscar-winning movies with family and friends outdoors this season.

Samsung The Freestyle Samsung Samsung The Freestyle The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. $800 $700 Shop Now

The Samsung Freestyle Projector, which sold out within a few days of CES 2022, is getting a 2023 update. Announced at CES 2023, the portable projector's new version will be able to access Samsung's Gaming Hub where you can play video games from Xbox, Nvidia G-Force Now, Amazon Luna and more. The other new feature called "Smart EDGE Blending" will allow two Freestyle devices to pair together and create a huge synchronized display.

The USB-C compatible portable projector is powerful despite its tiny size. Though it weighs less than 2 pounds, the Freestyle Projector can project up to 100 inches and features its own built-in sound system. Plus, you don't have to spend ages fine-tuning this projector's setting because the Freestyle auto-focuses and automatically levels your video or image.

So, why look into a projector over say an OLED TV? Besides projectors being able to display bigger images than most non-commercial TVs, projectors reflect light. Whereas, TVs emit light. Technically speaking, reflected light is easier on the eyes. Of course, any projector can project large images or movies, but the Samsung Freestyle Projector has the resolution to keep the image quality intact.

Samsung knows how to transform your living room into a miniature movie theater, just without the 30 extra seats. After all, Samsung is the same company that unveiled The Wall, a 150-inch microLED TV, two years ago. The Freestyle has a 1080p resolution, so you won't have to suffer through a pixelated or blurry movie.

