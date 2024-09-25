Night at the museum! Samuel L. Jackson is set to be honored at the Museum of Modern Art's 16th annual film benefit presented by Chanel on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in New York City.

The actor, 75, will be applauded for his work in more than 150 films throughout his career that have cumulatively grossed more at the global office than any other actor.

Art Streiber

The celebration will add to Jackson's impressive list of achievements including an Academy Award nomination, and Honorary Academy Award, two Tony Awards, an Emmy Award, and so on.

"Samuel L. Jackson has become a landmark cultural figure thanks to his early film work with Spike Lee, which transfixed both audiences and critics, and his biblically powerful turn as the wise and merciless assassin Jules in Pulp Fiction (1994)," Rajendra Roy, MoMA's Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film, said in a press release.

"He has acting roots in the New York theater, just a few blocks away from MoMA, and we are thrilled to welcome him in celebration of his unparalleled accomplishments," he continued.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In addition to the event, MoMA will present Samuel L. Jackson: A Tribute, where several films from his filmography, including Changing Lanes, 187, Captain Marvel, and his latest film, The Piano Lesson, will be showcased in the Roy and Niuta Titus Theaters from Oct. 4 through 16.

Chanel has sponsored the benefit since 2011, and previous honorees include Guillermo del Toro, Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, and more.

