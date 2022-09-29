Giving back! Since 2014, Sanaa Lathan has served as a Global Ambassador for International Medical Corps, a humanitarian nonprofit that delivers global health services in 30 countries worldwide.

Now, Lathan is being honored with the International Medical Corps Global Citizen award at the International Medical Corps 2022 Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The Succession star has been dedicated to helping the organization through advocacy work and in-person assistance in its efforts to rebuild hospitals in Ukraine, deliver emergency medical services in Afghanistan, provide mental health services to survivors of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, and more.

"I am extremely proud to be part of this courageous and committed family. It has given me a way to step up, be involved, have meaningful impact on our global community, and to be hopeful," she tells ET ahead of the event.

"International Medical Corps is not fancy or flashy. They are tenacious, gutsy and resolute, doing important work in difficult and dangerous environments. They see things every day that most of us cannot even imagine, carrying out work most are unable to do. And in doing so, they are truly a bridge between life and death, between one’s last hope and a second chance," Lathan adds.

The actress, who also celebrated her directorial debut with On the Come Up this month, believes her career milestones and philanthropic achievements go hand in hand.

"I find that that those two aspects of my life are linked. My work makes me a better activist and my activism makes me better at my work. I always try to be as present as possible. The balance comes from living in that moment, connecting with people from all walks of life, trying to learn from them and trying to find the way that I can help make their lives better," she explains.

"I believe we all have a responsibility to be advocates for others in need. I am blessed that my job provides me a platform to lift up amazing organizations, like International Medical Corps, and to give back to the world as much as I have received," the Hit & Run star adds.

For others looking to get involved, Lathan believes if we give a little, we can make a big change.

"The reality is that a few dollars really can do a lot of good. During Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico recently, thousands of people on Instagram raised over $33,000 for International Medical Corps to help survivors there, and most of those donations were $5 to $10," she notes.

"We can all find a way to play a part and make a difference in some fashion whether it’s using your voice to advocate about a cause, using your social media, or making a donation," Lathan shares.

