Sorry, Channing Tatum, but Sandra Bullock won't be busting out her dance moves for Magic Mike 3!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Oscar-winning actress at the premiere of her new movie, The Unforgivable, Tuesday night, where she joked about not wanting to take the spotlight away from her The Lost City Of D co-star, in the just-announced third installment of the Magic Mike franchise.

"He's doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they're world renowned," Bullock joked. "I don't know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what's gonna happen, it's like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It's all gonna be on mama."

She continued, "Not really, but in my world, that's what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay."

On Monday, Tatum took to Instagram to announce that he'll be starring in a third Magic Mike flick, which will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

The 41-year-old actor shared a pic of the script, which featured the film's title, Magic Mike's Last Dance, and reveals that it was written by Reid Carolin and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Carolin and Soderbergh both held the same jobs for the franchise's first flick, Magic Mike, in 2012. Carolin also penned the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which was directed by Gregory Jacobs, who will return to produce the third installment.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in," Tatum captioned his post.

In a press release, Tatum added, "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same."

While Bullock isn't up for taking Tatum's spotlight, in her latest film, she plays Ruth Slater, a woman working to re-adjust to society after being released from prison. The acclaimed actress called the story, one that was her "honor" to tell.

"There are many women coming out of incarceration, many women still incarcerated, that when they were born, were dealt a deck of cards that put them into a system that would never see them, so, how do you have hope that once you get out of incarceration that things will be different?" she explained.

"I met some women who have hope for that, and it was pretty amazing," Bullock continued. "By pure luck, I never knew a day of not being safe, not being loved, not being cared for, and I met some beautiful souls that never knew what that felt like, but still have hope, so, it's my honor to tell her story, and to open our eyes and not make judgements very easily."

The Unforgivable is out now, in select theaters, and hits Netflix Dec. 10.

