Sandra Oh Brings Her Adorable Parents to 2018 Emmys

Sandra Oh easily won the 2018 Emmys for most adorable dates.

The Killing Eve star brought her parents, Oh Junsu and Jeon Young-nam, to the 70th annual awards show, where she is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Her parents have been part of the festivities leading up to the main ceremony, hanging out in the background as she’s attended various events, including the 12th annual Evening Before pre-Emmy party.

“I’m so proud,” Oh’s mother told Variety on the Emmys red carpet. Later, with NBC, they commented on how it was a big night for the family.

Oh made history when she was nominated for her titular role on the BBC America drama, becoming the first Asian performer recognized in a leading actress category. She’s also one of 15 East and South Asian performers to be nominated for a major acting Emmy.

Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmyshttps://t.co/QILf2nBd4bpic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Speaking with ET on the red carpet, she reflected on the milestone for the Asian American community and representation onscreen.

“Images are extremely important to culture, and being a part of that image making, I take a great responsibility, and I'm very grateful for my job to be able to do so. I hope that the wave continues and we see real change,” she told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “But it's also [important] to be patient, you know what I mean? Because change is slow and I don't want people to ever give up on it.”

"We can talk about how long it is, but change does take a long time, so the more that we talk about it, the more that we have opportunities to be in front of an audience, to say, 'Hey, we're a part of culture too,' I think just the better," she added.

Oh was previously nominated five times for her career-making role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.

