Sandra Oh, John Cho and the cast of this summer's blockbuster hit, Crazy Rich Asians, are among the stars being honored at the 17th Annual Unforgettable Gala, ET exclusively reveals.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, celebrates Asian American trailblazers in their respective fields.

“This annual gathering is a chance for our community to celebrate the success and progress we’ve made this year -- in TV, film, culture, sports, and beyond. We are thrilled to recognize the honorees and all the hard work they’ve done to pave the way for generations to come,” said James Ryu, publisher of Kore Asian Media.

Oh, who was the first Asian woman to be nominated in a lead actress category at the Emmys, will receive the Actor in Television honor for her work on Killing Eve, while Cho will be awarded the Actor in Film honor for the big-screen thriller, Searching. The Good Place standout Manny Jacinto was named Breakout in Television and Queer Eye's Tan France will receive the Changemaker award.

It will be a big night for Crazy Rich Asians, whose cast are this year's Vanguard honorees, while director Jon M. Chu will receive the Director honor.

According to Kore Asian Media, which puts on the Unforgettable Gala, 2018 has been "a memorable one for the Asian American community, with films like Crazy Rich Asians and Searching, to name a few, making historic, and major steps forward for representation in Hollywood."

For a list of honorees, see below.

Actor in Television: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Actor in Film: John Cho, Searching

Breakout in Television: Manny Jacinto, The Good Place

Director: Jon M. Chu, Crazy Rich Asians

Vanguard: Crazy Rich Asians cast

Changemaker: Tan France, Queer Eye

Culture - Social Justice: Amanda Nguyen, Rise founder

Culture - Lifestyle: Ben Baller, Celebrity Jeweler

Athlete on Another Level: Naomi Osaka, US Open winner

Culture Ambassador: Livi Zheng, Bali: Beats of Paradise

Digital Influencer: Cassey Ho, Blogilates

The Unforgettable Gala is the longest running event of its kind, honoring those who exemplify the strength and future of a thriving Asian American and Pacific Islander community in entertainment.

