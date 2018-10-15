After taking the box office by storm, Crazy Rich Asians is getting some much-deserved recognition.

It was announced on Tuesday that the hit romantic comedy would be honored at the Hollywood Film Awards with the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award for the film's talented cast, which includes Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong, among many others.

The honor comes after the movie found a warm reception from audiences, taking in over $230 million worldwide and holding the top spot at the box office for three straight weeks all while being lavished with critical acclaim.

Among the night's other honorees are actress Amandla Stenberg, who is set to receive the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award for her role in The Hate U Give, as well as John David Washington, who will be taking home the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award for his powerhouse role in BlacKkKlansman.

Beautiful Boy filmmaker Felix Van Groeningen will be honored with the coveted Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award, while actress Yalitza Aparicio, star of Alfonso Cuaron's ROMA, will receive the New Hollywood Award for her acclaimed performance.

Previously announced honorees include Nicole Kidman, who was selected for the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Rachel Weisz.

This year's Hollywood Film Awards take place at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 4.

