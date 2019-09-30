Sara Gilbert Returns to 'The Talk' With the Cast of 'The Conners'

Sara Gilbert makes her return to daytime TV -- but this time, she's the one answering the questions.

On Monday's episode ofThe Talk, Gilbert returns for the first time since relinquishing her co-hosting duties on the CBS show back in August. The 44-year-old actress is joined by her co-stars on The Conners -- Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney and Michael Fishman -- to talk about the second season.

"It was funny because, not being here the first week, it was really like I was here. I was texting you guys, texting the producers and I know everyone was like, ‘OK, you left.'" Gilbert says of leaving The Talk.

Sharon Osbourne asks her former co-host, "What’s the one thing you miss the most about this show?"

Gilbert responds, "The people. I couldn’t get here early enough today to see you all."

The subject quickly changes to Gilbert's work on The Conners and her character, Darlene's, love triangle with David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay Ferguson).

"I always thought that everybody would just like David because it’s a 30-year history and everybody would be 'Team David,'" Gilbert shares. "But I actually see fans kind of split. I think people like that Ben is strong and gives Darlene a run for her money."

Gilbert's return to The Talk is definitely less emotional than her last episode as a co-host on the daytime talk program. Here's a look at her tearful farewell and how her longtime co-hosts reacted:

