Sarah Ferguson has nothing but kind words for her son-in-law, Jack Brooksbank. After The Daily Mail published photos of her daughter, Princess Eugenie's, husband partying on a yacht in Carpi, Italy, with several female friends, Sarah defended Jack.
"Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity," Sarah said during an appearance on BBC One's The One Show, according to a video published by The Daily Mail, whose story also claimed that Eugenie was home with her and Jack's son while he was on the yacht.
"He's just one of my most favorite people," she continued of her son-in-law. "I call him James Bond, actually. He's just a superhero in my book. He's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back."
The Duchess of York, who shares Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, with her ex, Prince Andrew, additionally noted that Jack is a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company that served as a sponsor for the Unicef Summer Gala, which the royal was in town to attend.
"He was doing his job," Sarah said. "I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake."
ET has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.
Eugenie, 31, and Jack, 35, tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son, August, in February.
Following August's arrival, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the couple is "thrilled to be parents," adding that they're "absolutely overcome with love and emotion for their little son."
In a June Instagram post, Eugenie gushed that Jack's "the ultimate father to our boy."
Watch the video below for a look back at Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding.
