Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
A representative for the Duchess of York confirmed the news in a statement to ET.
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," the statement said. "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."
The statement continued, "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."
Sarah's rep also told ET that she recorded an episode of her podcast before going into surgery.
The Duchess of York was previously married to Prince Andrew. The pair are parents of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Sarah did not join the royal family last week during the Trooping the Colour, which marked the first birthday celebration for King Charles III. Sarah did not join the royal family during Charles' official coronation ceremony. However, she was in attendance at the concert.
The Tea Time with the Duchess & Sarah podcast host spoke to ET about her life since the passing of her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, whom she maintained a close relationship with.
"I am growing much more in my own voice now. I think also the queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit. My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty's values," she shared. "She was more a mother to me than my own mother, really, and therefore now she's not there anymore, I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I'm liberated from my own mental shackles."
