Sarah Ferguson may not have scored an invitation to the church service for King Charles III's coronation, but she was still happy to celebrate the occasion!

The Duchess of York shared photos of her afternoon tea spread on Instagram, enjoying a specialty cake in honor of the monarch and tea named for Queen Camilla.

"I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the coronation tomorrow," she wrote on Friday. "I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!"

Pictured at the table is one of the beloved pet corgis belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Among the festive treats for the occasion was "Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake" and "Camilla's Tea," which appeared to be a blend of lemon, ginger and green tea, along with various finger foods served on fine china.

As ET previously reported, the Duchess of York -- Prince Andrew's ex-wife -- was not expected to be included in Saturday's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She will, however, attend the Coronation Concert with other royal family members on Sunday.

Andrew and the former couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, did attend Saturday's service.

For their part, Beatrice and Eugenie were joined at the event by their cousin, Prince Harry. The group -- which also included their cousin, Zara Tindall, and their respective spouses, though Meghan Markle stayed home in California -- was spotted entering the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning. Harry seemed to be in good spirits, smiling and chatting with Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and sat with his family -- next to Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and directly behind his aunt, Anne, Princess Royal, who he also talked to.

Harry departed Westminster Abbey after the coronation of his father in a black BMW sedan and went straight to the airport, according to multiple reports. Amid tensions with his family, Harry had zero interaction with his father or brother, Prince William.

A source told ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday morning, and was put up at his and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage. As expected, he’s departing Saturday following the coronation festivities. Meanwhile, ET has learned that the birthday celebration for his son Archie, also on Saturday, will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito.

