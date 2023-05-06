Princess Anne made her own mark during King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

Unlike other women who attended, and even took part in the ceremony, Anne, 72, was dressed in a uniform with military regalia. The princess royal had an important role in the ceremony, which royal watchers had the chance to see her fulfill after the service.

Anne, who was the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, rode horseback behind the new king and his queen, Camilla, as they rode in the Gold State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. The Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, along with the Silver-Stick-in-Waiting position, were created to protect the royals from harm.

In addition, Anne was followed by 6,000 service members.

Getty Images

Once the procession was over, Anne made another appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. There, she joined other senior royals including the king and queen, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Anne's son, Prince Edward, and his family were also on the balcony.

The group, who watched the flyover, signaled the scaled-back number of working senior royals.

Ahead of the ceremony, Anne and Prince Edward were named as Counsellors of State by Charles, meaning they will be able to carry out duties for their brother, should he be sick or out of the country.

Ahead of the coronation, Anne spoke out about her role in her brother's coronation -- and how it made finding an outfit for the occasion much easier.

Getty Images

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," Anne said during an interview with CBC News. "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Anne wasn't the only royal with a special job. Prince William had a memorable moment in the ceremony as he -- the future heir -- pledged his allegiance to this father. Prince George also made history with his role as a page, making him the youngest future royal to participate in a coronation.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and footage from the ceremony is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

RELATED CONTENT:

How King Charles III Broke Royal Tradition With His Coronation Outfit

Why Prince Harry Wasn't on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation

How King Charles and Queen Camilla Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla Greet the Crowd After Coronation Ceremony This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery