Princess Anne thinks the future of the British monarchy is pretty straightforward when it comes to her older brother King Charles III's reign.

In a rare interview with CBC News, the 72-year-old daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip gave her take on the type of monarch she believes her brother will be.

"Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit," Anne said with a laugh. "And I don't think he'll change. He's committed to his own level of service. That will remain true."

During his coronation on Saturday, Charles will officially be crowned king after his late mother's 70-year reign.

"I think for my brother, this is something he's been waiting for," Anne shared of Charles. "He's probably spent more time thinking about it for the rest of us, it's more a question of we have to shift the way we support."

Though she acknowledges that with the transition of power comes the conversation of the monarchy's relevance, Anne shared one benefit of the monarchy for the British people.

"The monarchy provides with the Constitution a degree of longterm stability that's actually quite hard to come by any other way," she said.

However, Anne also acknowledged the change to the royal family in recent years when asked about the previously proposed "slim down" approach to the monarchy.

"I think the 'slim down' was said in the day when there was a few more people around," she said, laughing. "It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing."

In the past three years, the royal family has lost Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior members. The former due to his lawsuits and connection to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the latter two due to their desire to relocate to America and step down from their royal duties.

Harry and Andrew are expected to attend Saturday's coronation despite their exit from royal duties. Meghan will not be in attendance.

This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

While Harry is in England, Meghan will be staying at their home in Montecito, California, with their two children -- son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. Despite Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royals, the couple is featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which includes a happy photo of the family -- including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- celebrating King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET.

