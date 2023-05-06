There were echoes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at the coronation of King Charles III.

During the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, The Ascension Choir -- comprised of eight singers from the Kingdom Choir, hand selected for the occasion -- was led by Abimbola Amoako-Gyampah in performing "Alleluia (O Sing Praises)" by composer Debbie Wiseman. The Kingdom Choir previously sang during Harry and Meghan's 2018 nuptials at St George's Chapel.

The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group based in southeast England, was said to have been personally invited by King Charles to perform at his son and daughter-in-law's wedding. Karen Gibson, the choir's founder, reportedly defended the future monarch amid allegations of racism within the royal family in 2021.

The group will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year.

As ET has reported, Prince Harry attended the coronation for his estranged father on Saturday, but sat with his cousins and did not serve an official role in the ceremony.

During the coronation, Harry sat alongside Princess Beatrice and Princes Eugenie, and their respective spouses. He seemed in good spirits, smiling and chatting, and also joined attendees in reciting "God save King Charles" following his father's crowning and sang along to "God Save the King" as the monarchs processed out of Westminster Abbey.

Following the ceremony, Harry was seen getting into a black BMW sedan, and departing Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, his brother, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children exited the church together, following the king and Queen Camilla in an elaborate processional back to Buckingham Palace.

It was recently revealed that Harry would be attending the coronation alone -- while his wife, Meghan, and their two children -- Archie, who turns 4 on Saturday, and Lilibet, 1 -- will remain at home in California.

A source told ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday morning, and was put up at his and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage. He is expected to depart on Saturday following the coronation festivities. Meanwhile, ET has learned that Archie’s birthday celebration will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito.

Despite Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royals, the couple is featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which includes a happy photo of the family -- including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- celebrating King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

The coronation at Westminster Abbey formalized Charles' role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers. It was also the official moment he was crowned king.

King Charles was crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was also anointed and crowned as queen. In doing so, Camilla became the first divorcee to be crowned, with the coronation invitation that was released in April making headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and footage from the ceremony is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

