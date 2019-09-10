Sarah Jessica Parker is making her return to Broadway -- and she’s teaming up with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

The longtime couple will star in the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon’s marriage comedy Plaza Suite, in a production directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. The show marks the first time Parker and Broderick have performed together on the Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Joining as replacements in the spring of 1996, the couple appeared onstage together until the production closed in July 1996.

“I feel I’ve waited a lifetime,” Parker wrote in a lengthy Instagram post announcing the production, noting that she’ll get to work with “an actor whom I get to love onstage and off.”

Plaza Suite, which is set for a 17-week engagement at Hudson Theatre, with previews beginning March 13, 2020, and an official opening set for April 13, 2020, will also mark Parker’s return to Broadway 22 years after starring in Once Upon a Mattress. Meanwhile, Broderick, a two-time Tony Award winner, last appeared in the 2016 production of Sylvia, which coincidentally starred Parker when the play first premiered Off-Broadway in 1995.

“It was my great good fortune that my very first Broadway play was written by Neil Simon. He also wrote my first film. I owe him a career,” Broderick previously said of his longtime collaboration with Simon, who died last year, in a statement to ET. He appeared in the late playwright’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, for which he won his first Tony Award, Biloxi Blues and The Odd Couple. “The theater has lost a brilliantly funny, unthinkably wonderful writer and even after all this time I feel I have lost a mentor, a father figure, a deep influence in my life and work."

Before the revival opens on Broadway, Broderick and Parker will travel with the production to Boston for a limited 22-performance out-of-town engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, the same theater where Parker made her stage debut in The Innocents in 1976, long before her Emmy-winning turn as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

Parker’s return to Broadway comes after the three-season run of Divorce on HBO, which earned the actress a Golden Globe nomination. The series came to an end in July.

Meanwhile, the couple recently celebrated a major milestone in their marriage, with Parker posting to Instagram, “22 years. 8,030 days. And a billion memories.”

