No marital problems here.

After Sarah Jessica Parker recently shut down a tabloid report that she and husband Matthew Broderick were screaming at each other publicly in London, she took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary. Parker posted a throwback picture of the two, and wrote a sweet message for her husband.

The 54-year-old actress and the 57-year-old actor have been married since May 19, 2007, and share three kids together -- 16-year-old son James and their 9-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

"May 19th, 1997- May 19th, 2019," Parker wrote. "22 years. 8,030 days. And a billion memories. Happy anniversary baby. X,SJ."

Last week, Parker called out the National Enquirer for preparing a report that she and Broderick were fighting in London just days before their anniversary.

"Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense," the former Sex and the City star wrote. "As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, the National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing."

" ... Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years?" she continued. "Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home."

Last February, Parker revealed the secret to her happy marriage to Broderick after more than 20 years together. Watch the video below for more:

