James Broderick is growing up so fast!

The 16-year-old son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hit up a basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, definitely taking after his Ferris Bueller star dad while the two watched the hometown New York Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was more than a father-son outing, too! The pair was joined courtside by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. And none of them seemed particularly fazed by the Knicks recently trading away franchise player Kristaps Porzingis, as they smiled from ear-to-ear during the game.

Check out the pics below.

And while the boys are were at the basketball game, mom could be seen during the big game! Parker appeared on Sunday night in one of the many commercials during the Super Bowl.

