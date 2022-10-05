Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing Carrie Bradshaw's love of bird accessories back for season 2 of And Just Like That.

In a new post shared to Instagram Wednesday, Parker shared a sneak peek at some of Carrie's wares for the show's second season, which included a JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag -- an elevated take on the Judith Leiber swan bag Big gave her on Sex and the City.

"@justlikethatmax First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ," Parker captioned the pic, which saw the show's wardrobe department putting the final touches on one of Carrie's ensembles -- just the pant legs of her jumpsuit visible with a few fashion-forward accessories attached. In addition to the pigeon bag which sat on the floor, Parker tied two beige satin Fendi anklet purses to her ankles. She also slipped into a familiar pair of heels -- a pair of brown python heels by Dior that she wore in the first SATC movie when Carrie and Big toured apartments. Always changing things up, Parker added a pair of beige socks to the look.

She shared another look at her outfit on her Instagram Stories, showing off the trendy style that only Carrie could pull off.

Longtime fans know Carrie's love for bird accessories is nothing new, from the swan bag to the peacock blue headpiece she wore to her wedding to Big and the pink-and-black flamingo-inspired headpiece she wore on And Just Like That during a scene with Big that never made it into the show.

Parker was spotted on set of season 2 of the HBO Max series Wednesday, alongside Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York. In the shots, Carrie and Charlotte are smiling as they walk up to what appears to be a department store, Carrie dressed in her jumpsuit, pigeon bag in hand, and Charlotte in her Upper East Side wares -- a black pencil skirt and black mesh button-up with a white collar and white cuffs. The shirt was accessorized with a pink, satin bow at the neck, a black-and-white bag and black pumps.

A second shot sees Carrie inside the store, clutching the pigeon bag in the crook of her arm.

The Hocus Pocus 2 star has been sharing snippets from season 2, including images of the script from the season's first table read, and looks at her fashion for the upcoming season. When ET spoke to Parker late last month, she teased a bit of what fans can expect in the second season.

"Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," Parker shared. "More of our new cast members who we love."

As for rumors that John Corbett is returning to reprise his role as Carrie's ex-fiancée, Aiden Shaw, Parker said, "Could be."

"Well, you know, I can’t be, like, cryptic about it anymore," she added.

Season 2 is currently shooting, and expected to be released sometime next year.

