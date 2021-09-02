That's what happens after 19 years! Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her wedding anniversary to Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wednesday, thanks to the help of some friends.

The 44-year-old actress posted a rare wedding pic from her and Prinze Jr.'s 2002 nuptials, along with a confession that the date had completely slipped her mind.

"Today, on our 19 wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow," Gellar quipped in the caption. "Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future."

In an act of solidarity, 45-year-old Prinze Jr. jokingly commented, "I'm sticking with tomorrow. I don't care what they said."

The couple share kids Charlotte, 11, and Rocky 9. Back in July, Gellar opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about letting her kids watch her hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the first time.

"My kids, up until the pandemic, hadn't really seen anything that I had done except, I think they'd seen Scooby Doo," Gellar shared. "But during the pandemic, my daughter and my son started Buffy, and it was so interesting to watch their reactions.... My boy was into it for the villains, and my daughter was into it for the love stories."

