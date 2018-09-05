Sarah Michelle Gellar knows that humor is one of the keys to a lasting love.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram to wish her husband of 16 years, Freddie Prinze Jr., a happy anniversary, but with a clever twist.

"Someone told me -Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond," the 41-year-old actress captioned a sweet selfie of the pair. "But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade."

Gellar celebrated another milestone in July, reaching 2 million followers on Instagram. Prinze, 42, joined her in making the announcement, playfully pushing a a cake into his wife's face for the big moment.

Prinze and Gellar met while filming the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, though they didn’t begin dating until 2000. The pair tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding in Mexico in 2002.

The actors share two children together, 7-year-old daughter Charlotte and 5-year-old son Rocky.

ET spoke with Gellar in 2017, and she opened up about the couple's two kids and how they're more like her husband "when they're being naughty." She also shared the "real reason" she married the She's All That heartthrob.

