The Palin family certainly had an eventful week.

On Saturday, Sarah Palin shared photos from her 24-year-old daughter Willow's wedding to fiance Ricky Bailey. The rustic wedding took place at Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, just one day after Palin's oldest son Track was arrested on new domestic violence charges in Alaska on Friday night.

Still, it appears the arrest didn't damper the Palin family's mood at the wedding on Saturday. The former Alaska governor shared photos of her 10-year-old son Trig getting ready, as well as of herself sporting a plaid flannel shirt with the words "mother of the bride" on the back. She also posted a sweet photo of the bride and groom from the back, with Willow wearing a simple white off-the-shoulder dress on her big day.

"Happiest day. Ever." Palin wrote.

Palin announced Willow's engagement last December.

ET previously reported that according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at 29-year-old Track's home in Wasilla on Friday, where cops claimed Track assaulted a woman. The dispatch report claims that when the woman attempted to call authorities, Track took her phone away. The report also claims that Track resisted troopers during his arrest.

Track was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, where he's being held without bail.

This isn't the first time Track has been arrested. Interestingly enough, just days before Willow's engagement last December, Track was arrested on charges of domestic violence. He was arraigned on three counts: felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage. According to a police report, Track was allegedly drinking while on painkillers when he entered his family home through a window, beat his father and called police "peasants."

In June, he pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespassing in the first degree. Track was also arrested in January 2016, after an altercation with his girlfriend at the time.

