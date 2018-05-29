Sasha Pieterse Gives a 180 Look at Her Gorgeous Dress In First Post-Wedding Pic

When Sasha Pieterse said she had a "princess dress" for her wedding, she wasn't kidding!

The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding gown in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

In the slow-motion 180-degree look at the dress, Pieterse and her new husband, Hudson Sheaffer, wear their wedding attire while gold confetti rains down around them.

In the caption, she referenced the fairytale feel of the day. "A few days ago I married the man of my dreams at a Castile in a faraway land in front of my closest friends and family...swoon ✨," she wrote. "I apologize in advance for the amount of wedding and honeymoon documentation to follow."

The 22-year-old actress married Sheaffer in a ceremony at a castle in Ireland on Sunday. ET's Katie Krause caught up with Pieterse earlier this month, where she dished on her wedding plans and dress choice, inspired by the castle location.

"It was like this ball gown and it was off the shoulders and it was beautiful and that's actually where I went," she said. "It's the location. If I'm gonna do a princess dress, that's where I'm gonna do a princess dress."

