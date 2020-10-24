Adele hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and ushered in the best episode of the season thus far. The pop icon gleefully took to the iconic studio 8H stage for her monologue, and used the time to address some of the internet's most pressing Adele questions.

"I know there's a lot of chatter about me being the host. Like, 'Why is she not the musical guest?' and stuff like that," Adele shared. "Well, there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm too scared to do both."

"I'd rather just put on wigs, have a glass of wine or six, and see what happens!" she added.

The songstress also addressed her much talked about weight loss transformation.

"I know I look different than when you last saw me, but because of the COVID restrictions and the travel ban, I had to travel light and I could only bring only half of me, and this is the half I chose," she shared, taking a small curtsey-esque bow.

The singer went on to explain that the thing she was most worried about when it came to hosting SNL was accidentally swearing like a sailor on live TV.

"I'm nervous. You know what I'm like, I always get very nervous on live TV but tonight especially so because I swear a lot. Like a lot a lot," Adele shared. "And because I'm British, I tend to skip right over those medium ones and go straight to the worst ones."

After playing a montage of her accidentally cussing on live TV during a live concert a few years ago, Adele explained that, to combat that, they'd set up a swear jar -- which was already full.

Adele celebrated the chance to host SNL shortly after the show announced the news last week, and she called it a "full circle" moment.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" the GRAMMY winner wrote. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

She also explained why she'll be serving strictly as the host, and not the musical guest as well.

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she shared. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

