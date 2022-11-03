Chris Redd says he suffered two fractures on his nose and a fracture in his cheek as a result of an unprovoked attack outside the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City.

In a preview of his upcoming interview on The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum sets the record straight on how the harrowing ordeal went down on Oct. 26 as he was getting ready to perform the first of three sets that night. For starters, the 37-year-old comedian says he wasn't driven to the club. He says he walked there "like any New Yorker."

Redd says the "surprise party of one fist" happened after arriving at the club and firing off a text message to his cousin. He suspects the assailant must have hit him with some kind of metal object, due to the severe damage caused by the punch that eventually landed him in the hospital.

"As I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk to the [Comedy] Cellar, this man hit me in the face with some metal," Redd says. "Either brass knuckles -- [it] cut my nose to the bone. I’ve been boxing for years. I’ve taken a punch to the face before. It wasn’t terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face. I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek. A fist don’t normally do all of that at one time, so it was said to assume I was hit with something. The dude hit me and ran off. I fell down so hard I didn’t even know I fell until I looked at the footage."

The comedian, who thanked fans in a social media post days after the incident, looks back on the incident now and can joke about it. But in the moment, it was clear that something heinous had just happened.

"I did hit the ground for five seconds, though. He was gone. He hit me and he was gone," Redd says. "I was gushing blood so I couldn't look around. It wasn't really about the pain at that point. It was so much blood. I couldn't [see]."

There was so much blood, in fact, that Redd says he couldn't give chase to the person who assaulted him. He thanked the club for helping him, though no one else chased after the suspect. He also added that he's the one who called an ambulance for a ride to the hospital, where doctors stitched him up.

The comedian says he was tempted to go onstage that night, but the only thing that truly stopped him from doing so was the amount of blood gushing from his face. In any event, Redd says he's already thought about how he'll turn the incident into new material.

"Nobody has as many jokes about this like I do," he quipped.

So far, no arrest has been made in the brazen attack. Redd's episode on The Last Laugh drops Tuesday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Redd Speaks Out Following NYC Attack That Left Him Hospitalized

'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Punched

Kenan Thompson's Ex Is Dating His 'SNL' Co-Star Chris Redd

Seth Meyers Reveals Why He Won’t Return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Guest Host (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery