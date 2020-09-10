Saturday Night Live is back at it.

NBC announced on Thursday that season 46 of its late-night sketch series will premiere Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET, and will broadcast live from its iconic Studio 8H home in New York City's Rockefeller Center.

A host or musical guest for the premiere have yet to be announced.

This marks the first time since the March 7 episode, which was hosted by Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd, that SNL will be broadcasting in-studio. John Krasinski was set to make his hosting debut on March 28 with Dua Lipa performing, but the episode was scrapped when production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SNL pivoted plans and produced three remote episodes in mid-April, billed as Saturday Night Live at Home, resulting in memorable moments like Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to a Variety report in July, discussions were reportedly being had about resuming production in Studio 8H ahead of the November election between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

SNL would fall in line with other late-night shows, such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, many of which have returned to their respective studios to film episodes without live audiences.

