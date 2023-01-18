Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Forever Fight' for Mom Julie Chrisley as Her Parents Enter Prison
Julie Chrisley Slams Jen Shah and Reacts to Getting More Prison …
Kanye West's Alleged 'Wife' Bianca Censori: Everything to Know A…
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Custody Battle Over Late Star’s T…
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Say Exiting 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Feels Li…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Begin Serving Tax Fr…
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried at Graceland, Elvis Estate to St…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Having 'Tough' Time Before Reporting to …
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Alleged New Wife (So…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood 'Focused' on Their 14-Y…
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
Todd and Julie Chrisley Say Fraud Convictions Made Them Closer
James Marsden on ‘Comforting’ Christina Applegate at First Award…
Lisa Marie Presley Seemed to Struggle at Golden Globes Ahead of …
Lisa Marie Presley Crashes Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Intervi…
'The Jason Lee Show': Cardi B on Offset Changing for His Family …
Angela Bassett's Full Critics Choice Awards Backstage Interview
Jenna Dewan on Why She Turned Down Daughter's Request to Be in a…
Savannah Chrisley has her mom on her mind as her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old podcast host took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of her mom flashing a big grin.
"Will forever fight for this smile," Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji. "I love you mama."
Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation and seven years in prison and 16 months' probation, respectively, after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in November.
Julie appeared on the most recent episode of Savannah's podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, which was recorded before she reported to prison.
During the episode, she spoke about the moments that followed after her and Todd’s motion for bail pending their appeal was denied.
"Two days ago was a really rough day for me," the Chrisley family matriarch said. "And it really shouldn’t have been a rough day for me," she added about the day in court.
Julie said she will be holding onto her faith as she begins her prison sentence.
"Man will let you down. People are not always who they say you are," she said. "People don’t always have your best intentions at heart. I have become stronger in knowing that I’m going to get through it. I may have some bumpy roads ahead. My kids may have some bumpy roads ahead. My husband. But we’re going to get through it."
On Tuesday, Julie and Todd officially surrendered and began their prison sentences. Todd reported to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility.
Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but reported instead to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20. FMC Lexington houses both male and female inmates requiring medical or mental health care and holds inmates of all security classifications.
RELATED CONTENT:
Todd and Julie Chrisley: Inside Their Conviction and Life Behind Bars
Savannah Chrisley Compares Her Parents' Prison Time to Jen Shah's
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Begin Serving Sentences