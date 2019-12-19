Savannah Guthrie is gearing up for her Today show return.

During Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning show, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin welcomed Guthrie back to the show via telephone, where she gave fans an update on her eye injury. The 47-year-old co-host sustained a torn retina last month while playing with her 3-year-old son, Charley, and underwent surgery to repair it.

"Everything is just as it should be. I don't have my vision back yet, but I'm going to get it back," she said. "And everything's on track... I'm so grateful."

As for how she's passed the time throughout her Today absence, Guthrie told her co-hosts that she's been taking it easy at home.

"I actually just binge watched some Netflix a couple of times when I was laying there on my back. I had a massage therapist come over and give me a massage, so that was nice. And then in between, when I was allowed to just go about my business, then I organized some drawers," she said. "... It's been kind of nice to be at home."

Guthrie counted sleeping on her stomach and having to sit with her head down as the hardest parts of her recovery thus far.

"I think you guys showed that picture where I had to sit face down a lot, but that's been diminishing over time, so I only have to do a day or two more of that," she said. "... The hardest thing about it is sitting still having your head down, and you kind of get a back and a neck ache. I can't say it was easy, I don't want to undersell it, but it's manageable and I'm so grateful because it's all gonna turn out OK."

As for when she'll return to Today, Guthrie revealed that it likely won't be until after the holidays.

"I was kind of wishing I could come at the end of this week, but the truth is I still can't see out of that right eye and also it looks a little weird," she said. "When the surgery was first done I looked like I got punched in the face. It was very swollen. Now it looks pretty normal, but I can't see."

Watch the video below for more on Guthrie.

