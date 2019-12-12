Savannah Guthrie is on the mend following her recent retinal detachment surgery.

The 47-year-old Today show co-host shared a post-surgery photo of herself, face down on a pillow, holding her 3-year-old son, Charley, close.

"That's kind of how Savannah has to stay. When you have that surgery you have to be immobile, so that's how she's going to be for the next little bit," co-host Hoda Kotb explained on Thursday's show of Guthrie's pose.

Guthrie also took to Instagram following the surgery, showing a handwritten note, seemingly from Charley.

It reads, "Nobody can come into my mommy's room."

"This is my “out of office” message. Turns out I had to have surgery today because I had a massive tear in my retina and retina detachment," Guthrie wrote at the time. "I am home resting for a while. Very grateful to my doctors, prayers of good friends and my husband @feldmike who has swooped in like a superhero."

The surgery is a result of an accident Guthrie had last month while playing with Charley. At the time, the toddler threw a toy train at her eye, tearing her retina.

"It has a really pointed edge and he threw it right at me," she said at the time. "It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached."

Guthrie and her medical team had been trying to avoid a serious surgery for weeks, with the anchor even taking part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For more, watch the clip below:

