No hair salon, no problem!

Savannah Guthrie's kids are looking fresh after getting at-home quarantine haircuts from their father, Michael Feldman.

The Today co-host took to Instagram on Saturday to share pics of her 3-year-old son, Charley, getting a cut courtesy of his "master" father.

"Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master, @feldmike, and as a wise man once said: 'you’re gonna like the way you look,'" she captioned the slideshow.

"Big sis gets right in for the next available appointment and gets a nice trim," Guthrie added of her 5-year-old daughter, Vale. "#curls #curlsfordays #homehaircutsofinstagram #holdingmybreath."

It seems Feldman's hairstyling skills have improved with practice. Last month, he shared a pic of the aftermath of his own haircut, hilariously writing, "That did not go very well."

Charley and Vale recently stole the spotlight while joining their mom for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day on the Today show.

"First Charley, then Vale making their appearance on @todayshow! Brought to you by Kleenex 😂 (just kidding not really #notanad)," Guthrie quipped on Instagram, referencing her kids' need for tissues while on the show.

See what Guthrie told ET about balancing working from home with motherhood during quarantine in the video below.

