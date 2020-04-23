Savannah Guthrie's kids are delighting her Today show co-host! The 48-year-old TV personality celebrated Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day on Thursday by broadcasting the morning show from her home with the help of Vale, 5, and Charley, 3, who she shares with her husband, Michael Feldman.

Charley made his big appearance first, when Hoda Kotb showed some pre-show footage of him cuddling up to his mom while she prepared to go on-air.

"That made me smile. I think it was 6:45. Savannah's getting ready, doing teases. Who decides it's time to curl up and snuggle up with momma? Charley," Kotb said as the video played. "By the way, I have to tell you my blood pressure went down, SG."

Vale joined her mom and little brother next, with Guthrie quipping, "Guess what? They've multiplied guys. Now they're both here."

"In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting we've really broken the seal," she joked. "The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are."

"I think this should be our permanent morning boost," Kotb said.

Guthrie took to social media to share snaps and videos of her kids' time on camera, writing that the tots were "ready for their closeups!!"

"First Charley, then Vale making their appearance on @todayshow! Brought to you by Kleenex 😂 (just kidding not really #notanad)," she quipped, referencing her kids' need for tissues while on the show.

Surprise appearance from my littlest cohost this morning on @TODAYshowpic.twitter.com/WTDndUixtt — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) April 23, 2020

Watch the video below for more on Guthrie.

