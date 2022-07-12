The Samsung Freestyle Projector, which sold out within a few days of CES 2022 is officially back in stock. Right now, you can enjoy a truly cinematic experience from anywhere and take $100 off The Freestyle with Samsung's best offer of the year yet. Since the Samsung Freestyle projector is lightweight and portable, it'll be an entertaining way for dad to enjoy his favorite television shows and movies on the go this year.

Amazon Prime Day always stirs up competing deals, and Samsung is slashing prices during its Black Friday in July Sale. The Freestyle Portable Projector is on sale for its lowest price ever, just in time for some on-the-go or backyard movie nights this summer.

The Freestyle Projector Samsung The Freestyle Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier. $900 $800 Buy Now

The USB-C compatible portable projector is powerful despite its tiny size. Though it weighs less than 2 pounds, the Freestyle Projector can project up to 100 inches and features its own built-in sound system. Plus, you don't have to spend ages fine-tuning this projector's setting because the Freestyle auto-focuses and automatically levels your video or image.

So, why look into a projector over say an OLED TV? Besides projectors being able to display bigger images than most non-commercial TVs, projectors reflect light. Whereas, TVs emit light. Technically speaking, reflected light is easier on the eyes. Of course, any projector can project large images or movies, but the Samsung Freestyle Projector has the resolution to keep the image quality intact.

Samsung knows how to transform your living room into a miniature movie theater, just without the 30 extra seats. After all, Samsung is the same company that unveiled The Wall, a 150-inch microLED TV, two years ago. The Freestyle has a 1080p resolution, so you won't have to suffer through a pixelated or blurry movie.

