Save $140 off the New Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 and Other Fire Pits

This summer, Solo Stove is bringing you great outdoor essentials. A fire pit is the epitome of a cool summer night - you can warm up next to the fire while toasting marshmallows and just enjoying the fresh air. To host a proper bonfire this summer, you obviously need a reliable fire pit. Solo Stove fire pits are on sale right now.

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $400 $260 Buy Now

Ranger Solo Stove Ranger Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your summer barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $230 AT SOLO STOVE Buy Now $350 $260 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Titan Camping Stove Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove It cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food as soon as just a few minutes. $110 $85 AT SOLO STOVE Buy Now $110 $90 AT AMAZON Buy Now

To ensure you some summer fun, Solo Stove itself is hosting a Summer Sale full of quality fire pits and more patio and camping essentials, all of which are on sale for up to 35% off.

Shop Solo Stove's Sale

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and campfires that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind. In addition to the deals on the Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove Summer Sale also has deals on bundles, the new Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine (including firewood).

Below, shop our favorite grills, fire pits and bundles from the Solo Stove Summer Sale.

Yukon Solo Stove Yukon The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $750 $460 Buy Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $440 Buy Now

Grill Ultimate Bundle Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle The simple Solo Stove Grill design allows you to cook some burgers, drumsticks and more without worrying about settings on an LED screen. This bundle comes with the Solo Stove Grill, short stand, a few grill tools, shelter, carry case, fire starters and some charcoal briquettes. $775 $550 Buy Now

Lite Solo Stove Lite This mini stove is perfect for solo camping trips or just cooking up a fiery snack in your own backyard. $90 $65 Buy Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking trips. $150 $105 Buy Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $570 $360 Buy Now

