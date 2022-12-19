The Samsung Freestyle Projector, which sold out within a few days of CES 2022 made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things List 2022. Right now, you can enjoy a truly cinematic experience from anywhere and take $200 off The Freestyle with Samsung's holiday deal. Since the Samsung Freestyle projector is lightweight and portable, it'll be an entertaining way for you to enjoy your favorite television shows and movies with family and friends you visit this winter.

The Freestyle Projector Samsung The Freestyle Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. $800 $600 Shop Now

The USB-C compatible portable projector is powerful despite its tiny size. Though it weighs less than 2 pounds, the Freestyle Projector can project up to 100 inches and features its own built-in sound system. Plus, you don't have to spend ages fine-tuning this projector's setting because the Freestyle auto-focuses and automatically levels your video or image.

So, why look into a projector over say an OLED TV? Besides projectors being able to display bigger images than most non-commercial TVs, projectors reflect light. Whereas, TVs emit light. Technically speaking, reflected light is easier on the eyes. Of course, any projector can project large images or movies, but the Samsung Freestyle Projector has the resolution to keep the image quality intact.

Samsung knows how to transform your living room into a miniature movie theater, just without the 30 extra seats. After all, Samsung is the same company that unveiled The Wall, a 150-inch microLED TV, two years ago. The Freestyle has a 1080p resolution, so you won't have to suffer through a pixelated or blurry movie.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Last-Minute Gifts From Her Curated List

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals to Shop Now

Save More Than $1,300 On Samsung Washers and Dryers for The New Year

Save Up to $500 On Samsung's Frame TV That'll Arrive Before Christmas

The Best Holiday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now at Best Buy

Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $1,500 On Samsung and LG TVs