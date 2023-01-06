Save 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas for a Cozy Winter
Since the colder weather means we're spending more time getting cozy, it's more important than ever to bring those wintery feelings to our beds and loungewear. To help you create a perfectly restful sleep space, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has an incredible New Years Sale on bestsellers to give yourself the gift of comfort. If you're looking to curl up in some Oprah-approved pajamas and sheets this winter, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are discounted further now.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because it helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to temperature regulating bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to your wardrobe.
Cozy Earth's bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear for a better night's sleep at Cozy Earth below.
Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth on cooler nights. Right now, you can also snag more of the brand's bestsellers for up to 55% off in Cozy Earth's We Made Too Much Sale section.
Shop More Cozy Earth Deals
Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.
