Since the colder weather means we're spending more time getting cozy, it's more important than ever to bring those wintery feelings to our beds and loungewear. To help you create a perfectly restful sleep space, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has an incredible New Years Sale on bestsellers to give yourself the gift of comfort. If you're looking to curl up in some Oprah-approved pajamas and sheets this winter, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are discounted further now.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because it helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to temperature regulating bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to your wardrobe.

Cozy Earth's bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $409 $307 Shop Now

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear for a better night's sleep at Cozy Earth below.

Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things. $155 $116 Buy Now

From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth on cooler nights. Right now, you can also snag more of the brand's bestsellers for up to 55% off in Cozy Earth's We Made Too Much Sale section.

Shop More Cozy Earth Deals

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house. $85 $47 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are On Sale Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop Now

25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep

The Best Weighted Blankets to Help You Fall Asleep Faster

The Best Theragun Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to $200

The Best Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon