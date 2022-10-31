Save on Crest 3D Whitestrips, Electric Toothbrushes, and Water Flossers at Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022 is officially here with dozens of discounts on best-selling electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening products. Is there anything better than showing off your healthy white teeth in all your family holiday photos? To help achieve your best smile (and improve your gum health), we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products, toothbrushes, and a dentist-favorite water flosser.
Now through Sunday, November 6, thousands of beauty products are on sale. The Amazon Beauty Haul Sale gives you the chance to save while stocking your bathroom shelves and countertops. From teeth whitening kits and Crest 3D Whitestrips to whitening pens and electric toothbrushes, prices start at just $3, and discounts are up to 65% off. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these beauty deals, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping.
Ahead, shop the best deals on oral hygiene and teeth whitening products from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Teeth Whitening Deals
A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience, Crest 3D Whitestrips uses the same enamel safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use for visibly whiter teeth.
Apply the whitening pen to your teeth after you brush, then pop in the LED tray for 10 minutes before bed. Colgate's advanced whitening technology gets to work while you sleep, and the LED tray will recharge overnight, too.
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel . AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel.
Customers are pretty impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Accelerator Light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot gear and it's great for whitening fast while on-the-go, which means you can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten when you want.
The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! See results in just a few treatments.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Oral Care Deals
Shop electric toothbrush and water flosser deals from best-selling brands like Oral-B and Waterpik. There are also portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub and Philips Sonicare, which makes packing for all of your work trips and beach getaways a lot easier.
The Waterpik water flosser comes highly recommended by both dentists and reviewers for its effectiveness. According to Waterpik, the flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss for improving gum health.
Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations. The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.
With an upgraded unique pulsation technique, the best-selling Nicwell water dental flosser can offer high pressure water pulse to remove 99.99% food residue deeply hidden. It can also massage your gums effectively and promote blood circulation.
That's right: You can get 26% off this AI-powered Oral-B electric toothbrush during Prime Day 2022. This toothbrush gives you daily updates on your brushing habits so that you can constantly improve your oral health.
The color-changing lights signify when you're brushing too hard versus when you're using the right sensitivity. Plus, the brush bristles are crafted for a deep clean.
This AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush comes with a travel case and 8 brush heads. It also features an ultra sonic motor, wireless charging, and a smart timer with 4 modes.
Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy.
This 3-in-1 travel set was made for everyone with wanderlust. The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush comes complete with a travel case and a mirror mount (so you can make sure your teeth always look pristine).
