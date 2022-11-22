Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2022 is officially here with dozens of discounts on best-selling electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening products. Is there anything better than showing off your healthy white teeth in all your family holiday photos? To help achieve your best smile (and improve your gum health), we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products, toothbrushes, and a dentist-favorite water flosser.

Right now, thousands of beauty products are on sale. The Amazon Black Friday Sale gives you the chance to save while stocking your bathroom shelves and countertops. From teeth whitening kits and Crest 3D Whitestrips to whitening pens and electric toothbrushes, prices start at just $3, and discounts are up to 65% off. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these beauty deals, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping.

Ahead, shop the best deals on oral hygiene and teeth whitening products from Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Best Amazon Black Friday Teeth Whitening Deals

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel . AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel. $100 $65 Buy Now

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! See results in just a few treatments. $37 $24 Buy Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Oral Care Deals

Shop electric toothbrush and water flosser deals from best-selling brands like Oral-B and Waterpik. There are also portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub and Philips Sonicare, which makes packing for all of your work trips and beach getaways a lot easier.

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations. The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case. $40 $26 Buy Now

Nicwell Water Dental Flosser Amazon Nicwell Water Dental Flosser With an upgraded unique pulsation technique, the best-selling Nicwell water dental flosser can offer high pressure water pulse to remove 99.99% food residue deeply hidden. It can also massage your gums effectively and promote blood circulation. $80 $30 Buy Now

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Amazon Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy. $39 $18 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

