Swapping out your bedding for soft, cooling sheets can completely change the way you sleep. If you've always found drifting to sleep difficult due to the temperature of your room, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is currently holding a Spring Refresh Sale to help create a perfectly restful sleep space this season.

Whether you are looking for new sheets or want to curl up in some Oprah-approved pajamas this spring, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are on sale for up to 25% off.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because it helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to temperature regulating bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to your wardrobe.

Cozy Earth's spring-ready bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $349 $279 Shop Now

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Ahead, save on more of Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear during the Cozy Earth Spring Refresh Sale.

Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things. $155 $124 Shop Now

From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth for a good night's sleep. Right now, you can also save on more of the brand's bestsellers with sitewide deals offering up to 45% off.

Shop More Cozy Earth Deals

Bamboo Duvet Cover Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you warm throughout the winter months. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in five different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter. $339 $271 Shop Now

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house. $85 $47 Shop Now

