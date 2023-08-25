Save Up to 35% on Stylish Dog Leashes, Harnesses and More Pet Essentials at Wild One's Sale
Labor Day sales are a great excuse to buy those big-ticket items you've been wanting all summer, upgraded furniture and home appliances to designer clothing. What you may not know is that the holiday weekend is also a perfect opportunity to spoil your pup. Right now, Wild One's popular, stylish and innovative dog essentials are steeply discounted during the brand's Warehouse Sale.
Outside of Black Friday, this is one of the only times of the year that Wild One is offering a notable sale. You can save up to 35% on best-selling pet gear. Whether you need a durable harness and leash for walks, delicious organic treats, or an everyday carrier for an upcoming getaway, this Wild One sale has you covered.
All pet parents know how fun it is to treat your pets and no matter if you have a purse-sized poodle or a sprawling, oversized Great Dane, Wild One has everything your dog wants. The brand is probably best known for its design-forward Walk Kits that come with a matching harness, leash and waste bag carrier in beautiful hues. Available in 12 classic and seasonal colors, The Walk Kit is currently on sale for 20% off.
You can choose from any of the 12 colors when picking your preferred Walk Kit, but you can also mix and match for a totally unique set up.
Having the coolest-looking dog in town isn't the only thing in store for you when you shop the Wild One Warehouse Sale. They also have an incredible selection of treats, carriers, leashes, harnesses, collars and more currently marked down. To help you get the most bark for your buck, below we've rounded up the best deals during Wild One's sale to shop now.
Often more secure than your typical dog collar, a harness will give you peace of mind on your next walk.
Let your pooch tag along by riding in this over-the-shoulder pet carrier with built-in storage for all your pet essentials.
Make your next flight a breeze with this airline-approved and breathable pet carrier.
Can you ever have enough durable and water resistant leashes?
Several colors of this easy-to-clean collar are on sale right now. We love this vivid Strawberry shade.
Engage in a game of tug of war with this precious Triangle Tug toy made from natural materials.
Available in two sizes, you can elevate man's best friend's meals with this stainless steel dog bowl set.
This pouch allows you to always have treats on hand and it also has a built-in poop bag compartment.
Made with nine plant-based ingredients, like chickpeas, carrots and sweet potatoes, your dog will gobble up these organic treats.
Do you have a stinky dog who hates a bath? Spritz on this Rinseless Shampoo for a no-fuss bathtime.
Your pup will jump with joy when you unbox this colorful pack of tennis balls.
Formulated to help reduce hyperactivity, these Calm Supplements contain hemp seed powder and chamomile.
All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection.
