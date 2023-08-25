Labor Day sales are a great excuse to buy those big-ticket items you've been wanting all summer, upgraded furniture and home appliances to designer clothing. What you may not know is that the holiday weekend is also a perfect opportunity to spoil your pup. Right now, Wild One's popular, stylish and innovative dog essentials are steeply discounted during the brand's Warehouse Sale.

Outside of Black Friday, this is one of the only times of the year that Wild One is offering a notable sale. You can save up to 35% on best-selling pet gear. Whether you need a durable harness and leash for walks, delicious organic treats, or an everyday carrier for an upcoming getaway, this Wild One sale has you covered.

Shop the Wild One Sale

All pet parents know how fun it is to treat your pets and no matter if you have a purse-sized poodle or a sprawling, oversized Great Dane, Wild One has everything your dog wants. The brand is probably best known for its design-forward Walk Kits that come with a matching harness, leash and waste bag carrier in beautiful hues. Available in 12 classic and seasonal colors, The Walk Kit is currently on sale for 20% off.

Wild One Walk Kit Wild One Wild One Walk Kit You can choose from any of the 12 colors when picking your preferred Walk Kit, but you can also mix and match for a totally unique set up. $115 $98 Shop Now

Having the coolest-looking dog in town isn't the only thing in store for you when you shop the Wild One Warehouse Sale. They also have an incredible selection of treats, carriers, leashes, harnesses, collars and more currently marked down. To help you get the most bark for your buck, below we've rounded up the best deals during Wild One's sale to shop now.

Wild One Harness Wild One Wild One Harness Often more secure than your typical dog collar, a harness will give you peace of mind on your next walk. $48 $34 Shop Now

Triangle Tug Toy Wild One Triangle Tug Toy Engage in a game of tug of war with this precious Triangle Tug toy made from natural materials. $15 $10 Shop Now

Mealtime Kit Wild One Mealtime Kit Available in two sizes, you can elevate man's best friend's meals with this stainless steel dog bowl set. $59 $47 Shop Now

Dog Treat Pouch Wild One Dog Treat Pouch This pouch allows you to always have treats on hand and it also has a built-in poop bag compartment. $44 $31 Shop Now

Rinseless Dog Shampoo Wild One Rinseless Dog Shampoo Do you have a stinky dog who hates a bath? Spritz on this Rinseless Shampoo for a no-fuss bathtime. $12 $8 Shop Now

Dog Toy Set Wild One Dog Toy Set All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection. $36 $29 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Best Pet-Friendly Couches That Don't Compromise Style

TikTok's Favorite Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is On Sale for Under $100 Now

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,500 Off for Labor Day

Gear Up for Fall With the Best Deals from Adidas Early Labor Day Sale

The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Right Now

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

The Best-Selling ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for Just $25