The Best National Pet Day 2024 Deals on Amazon to Spoil Your Furry Friend Today

Dogs
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:22 AM PDT, April 11, 2024

Celebrate National Pet Day 2024 by shopping the best pet deals happening at Amazon right now.

Today is National Pet Day, and if you're a proud pet parent, it's the perfect time to give your furry friend some extra love and attention. Fur babies deserve the best and Amazon is celebrating the occasion with incredible deals on food, toys, treats and more pet supplies today. From cozy beds and carpet cleaner to snacks and leashes, tons of popular pet essentials are on sale. 

The best National Pet Day 2024 deals on Amazon include brands like Purina, Bissell, Casper and beyond — up to 50% off right now. Our favorite discounts see more than 40% off Bedsure's orthopedic dog bed and savings on the TikTok-famous ChomChom pet hair remover. We also found deals on top-selling pet cameras and automatic cat feeders.

Whether you want to spoil your pets or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, keep scrolling below for all the best National Pet Day deals happening at Amazon right now.

Best National Pet Day 2024 Deals at Amazon

Casper Dog Bed

Casper Dog Bed
Amazon

Casper Dog Bed

With pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam, this Casper dog bed loves Fido back. There's also excess material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch to make the perfect sleeping spot.

$169 $126

Shop Now

JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy

JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy
Amazon

JW Pet Chompion Heavyweight Dog Chew Toy

Ideal for fetch and tug-of-war, this heavy duty toy for large dogs features textured bumps that clean plaque from teeth to promote healthy teeth and gums. 

$13 $7

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Get 30% off TikTok's favorite cleaner to remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more.

$140 $98

Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa
Amazon

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa

The automatic cat feeder for two cats comes with an adjustable meal splitter. Program and monitor your cats' meals anywhere anytime through the PETLIBRO App on your phone. You can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws

Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws
Amazon

Olanly Dog Door Mat for Muddy Paws

This best-selling indoor dog mat is crafted to efficiently remove dirt and swiftly absorb moisture. It is equipped with a sturdy, textured rubber backing to prevent shifting and slipping.

$16 $9

With Coupon

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $28

Shop Now

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Amazon

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Reduce the strain on your cat or dog's neck with these modern and sleek raised food bowls. The stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 

$26 $24

Shop Now

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this dog bed with a machine-washable cover a great choice. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. 

$60 $34

Shop Now

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
Amazon

Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

This wall-mounted hammock will become your cat's new favorite spot to lounge. 

$35 $29

Shop Now

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
Amazon

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).

$125 $105

Shop Now

Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"

Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"
Amazon

Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"

You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder
Amazon

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder

Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this is a wonderful alternative.

$50 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
Amazon

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

For something that stands out, this adorable cat tree provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play and climb.

$48 $30

With Coupon

Shop Now

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications to control the litter box from your phone.

$500 $400

Shop Now

Malier Dog Life Jacket

Malier Dog Life Jacket
Amazon

Malier Dog Life Jacket

Keep your furry friend safe (and cute) with a dog life jacket.

$24 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35 $30

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

