If you don't love the taste of tap water or just want to cut down on the cost of plastic bottles, a water filter system is a great way to stay hydrated and healthy. Whether you're looking for a water pitcher with a built-in filter or a new water bottle, Amazon is offering steep discounts on high-quality Brita filtering products ahead of this summer's Prime Day.

Brita water pitchers and water bottles are up to 43% off right now, including replacement filters themselves. You can save on popular purifiers of every size, starting at just $20. While it’s unclear how long these deals will last, we recommend snagging a new Brita now to ensure you have a hydrated summer.

To get fresher, better-tasting water, a self-filtering water pitcher is a smart idea. Brita's BPA-free pitchers removes chlorine taste and odor while reducing levels of copper, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, microplastics and more in your water. Each of the Britas on sale have SmartLight Indicators that accurately monitor your filter status, so you know when it's time for a replacement.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best early Prime Day deals on Brita water pitchers and bottles for summer.

Best Brita Deals on Amazon

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher Amazon Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this Brita 6-cup water pitcher that is designed with a flip top lid to make refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. $26 $20 Shop Now

Brita UltraMax Large Water Dispenser Amazon Brita UltraMax Large Water Dispenser The 27-cup UltraMax water dispenser is on sale now. This water filtration system is perfect for busy families, sports teams and offices. The space-efficient design allows for convenient storage in your fridge. $38 $34 With Coupon Shop Now

