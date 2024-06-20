Shop
Save Up to 43% on Brita Water Pitchers, Filters and Bottles on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Brita
Brita
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:35 AM PDT, June 20, 2024

Shop the best Amazon deals on Brita's popular water purifiers while they're up to 43% off.

If you don't love the taste of tap water or just want to cut down on the cost of plastic bottles, a water filter system is a great way to stay hydrated and healthy. Whether you're looking for a water pitcher with a built-in filter or a new water bottle, Amazon is offering steep discounts on high-quality Brita filtering products ahead of this summer's Prime Day.

Brita water pitchers and water bottles are up to 43% off right now, including replacement filters themselves. You can save on popular purifiers of every size, starting at just $20. While it’s unclear how long these deals will last, we recommend snagging a new Brita now to ensure you have a hydrated summer.

To get fresher, better-tasting water, a self-filtering water pitcher is a smart idea. Brita's BPA-free pitchers removes chlorine taste and odor while reducing levels of copper, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, microplastics and more in your water. Each of the Britas on sale have SmartLight Indicators that accurately monitor your filter status, so you know when it's time for a replacement.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best early Prime Day deals on Brita water pitchers and bottles for summer.

Best Brita Deals on Amazon

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher
Amazon

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher

Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this Brita 6-cup water pitcher that is designed with a flip top lid to make refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. 

$26 $20

Shop Now

Brita Everyday Elite Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Everyday Elite Water Filter Pitcher
Amazon

Brita Everyday Elite Water Filter Pitcher

Save 43% on Brita's large 10-cup water pitcher. It comes with one Elite Water Filter, which should be changed every 40 gallons or about 2 months for best results. 

$54 $31

With Coupon

Shop Now

Brita UltraMax Large Water Dispenser

Brita UltraMax Large Water Dispenser
Amazon

Brita UltraMax Large Water Dispenser

The 27-cup UltraMax water dispenser is on sale now. This water filtration system is perfect for busy families, sports teams and offices. The space-efficient design allows for convenient storage in your fridge.

$38 $34

With Coupon

Shop Now

Brita Stainless Steel Premium Filtering Water Bottle, 32 Ounce

Brita Stainless Steel Premium Filtering Water Bottle, 32 Ounce
Amazon

Brita Stainless Steel Premium Filtering Water Bottle, 32 Ounce

Drink healthier, great-tasting tap water with the BPA-free Brita water bottle. Created for effortless convenience, this durable, double-wall insulated filtered water bottle with an easy-sip straw stays cold for a full 24 hours.

$41 $28

With Coupon

Shop Now

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 36 Ounce

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 36 Ounce
Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 36 Ounce

Brita's largest bottle yet holds 36oz of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw to make water taste great.

$29 $21

Shop Now

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26 Ounce

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26 Ounce
Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26 Ounce

Save 44% on a convenient way to stay hydrated at home or on the go.

$23 $21

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

