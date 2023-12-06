Sales & Deals

Save Up to 47% on Brita Water Pitchers, Filters and Bottles with These Amazon Deals

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:54 PM PST, December 6, 2023

Amazon just launched a Brita sale with filtered water pitchers and bottles for up to 47% off.

If you don't love the taste of tap water or just want to cut down on the cost of plastic bottles, a water filter system is a great way to stay hydrated and healthy. If you love purified water, you’re in for a treat today — Amazon is offering steep discounts on high-quality Brita filtering products.

For a limited time, Brita water pitchers and bottles are up to 47% off, including replacement filters themselves. You can save on popular purifiers of every size, starting at just $17. While it’s unclear how long these deals will last, we recommend snagging a new Brita now as the best Amazon deals can leave as quickly as they arrive.

To get fresher, better-tasting water, a self-filtering water pitcher is a smart idea. Brita's BPA-free pitchers removes chlorine taste and odor while reducing levels of copper, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, microplastics and more in your water. Each of the Britas on sale have SmartLight Indicators that accurately monitor your filter status, so you know when it's time for a replacement.

Ahead, save on best-selling Brita water pitchers and bottles from Amazon's sale.

Brita Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Water Filter Pitcher

Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this Brita 6-cup water pitcher that is designed with a flip top lid to make refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. 

$24 $17

Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher

Save 36% on Brita's large 10-cup water pitcher. It comes with one Elite Water Filter, which should be changed every 40 gallons or about 2 months for best results. 

$54 $34

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser

The 27-cup UltraMax water dispenser is on sale now. This water filtration system is perfect for busy families, sports teams and offices. The space-efficient design allows for convenient storage in your fridge.

$38 $26

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw

Brita's largest bottle yet holds 36oz of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw to make water taste great.

$29 $25

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

